Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 345,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,399. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -37.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 243.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,200,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

