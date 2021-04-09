Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.40 and last traded at $58.85. 944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 627,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.10.

Several research firms have commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.54.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $147,327.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,223 shares of company stock valued at $10,773,153 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 39,006 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

