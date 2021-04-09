Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $200,294.85 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98.

On Monday, April 5th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56.

On Monday, January 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.65. 14,850,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,892,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.32, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Square by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

