Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 16,671 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Square stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, reaching $261.65. 14,850,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,892,253. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.