SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSEZY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, March 26th. Investec upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.18. 60,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,056. SSE has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.