SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SSPPF stock remained flat at $$4.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.00.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

