SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:SSRM traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$19.64. The company had a trading volume of 359,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,742. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.29 and a 52 week high of C$33.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

In other news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,389.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$818,347.20.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

