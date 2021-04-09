S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of S&T Bancorp worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of STBA opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $85.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

In other news, Director Christina Anne Cassotis bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,544.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David G. Antolik bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $29,973.14. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 76,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,064.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

