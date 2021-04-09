Stably USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $789,759.39 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. Stably USD has a total market cap of $789,759.39 and $6,797.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001762 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,726,953 coins and its circulating supply is 759,322 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

