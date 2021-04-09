Stacks (STX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.12 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Stacks has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $1.95 or 0.00003335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $96.93 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.02 or 0.00296974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00028047 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00053572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.29 or 0.00773553 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,790,006 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

