Stacks Trading Up 61.4% This Week (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $77.75 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003338 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded up 61.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.84 or 0.00320724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026693 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00055020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,890,006 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

