Stakenet (XSN) Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $54.94 million and $136,559.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.67 or 0.00458395 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001252 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005224 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028706 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.00136199 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.25 or 0.04622554 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 119,222,447 coins and its circulating supply is 115,683,410 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars.

