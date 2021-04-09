Stakinglab (LABX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $1,651.88 and $28.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000110 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003001 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.