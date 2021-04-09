Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Stamps.com worth $25,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $204.60 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.57 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.86.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $3,396,441.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,270,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

