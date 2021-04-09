Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Trading 0.8% Higher

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $25.04. 2,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.