Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLFPF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS SLFPF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

