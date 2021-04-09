Stantec (TSE:STN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.90.

Shares of STN stock traded up C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$55.41. 75,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,100. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$36.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$52.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.31.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$876.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,410,608. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total value of C$424,219.48. Insiders sold 66,348 shares of company stock worth $3,537,354 in the last ninety days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

