Starbase Trading Down 10.1% This Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $675,708.70 and approximately $2,725.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Starbase has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.11 or 0.00622183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00032807 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

