Starname (IOV) Price Tops $0.0578

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. Starname has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $260,429.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Starname has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00054825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00087869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.08 or 0.00618230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00043122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032630 BTC.

About Starname

IOV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official website is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

