StarterCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $238.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, StarterCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. StarterCoin has a market cap of $63,266.64 and $238.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StarterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00055590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00084289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00634840 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00037313 BTC.

StarterCoin Coin Profile

STAC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

StarterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StarterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.