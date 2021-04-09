STASIS EURO (EURS) One Day Volume Tops $396,053.00

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $56.15 million and approximately $396,053.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

