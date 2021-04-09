STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $56.15 million and $396,053.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

