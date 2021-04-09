State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.
STT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.
Shares of State Street stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. State Street has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
