State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

STT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. State Street has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

