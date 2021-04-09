Stealth Achieves Market Cap of $6.61 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $6.61 million and $40,406.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001538 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020313 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,159,930 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.