Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10).

Shares of MITO stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $85.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.25.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

