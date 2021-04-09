SteepCoin Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SteepCoin has a market cap of $81,980.49 and approximately $51.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.90 or 0.00786099 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

