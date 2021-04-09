Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.38

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.38 and traded as high as C$51.62. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$50.73, with a volume of 137,916 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJ shares. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$48.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.38. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$464.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

