Stellar (XLM) Price Up 9.9% This Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $11.10 billion and $1.07 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00070156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00296073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00026940 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00054067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.85 or 0.00775292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,388 coins and its circulating supply is 22,813,714,335 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

