Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,788 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE SCM opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.37.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

