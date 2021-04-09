Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $654.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report sales of $654.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $717.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $632.50 million. Stericycle reported sales of $785.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 42.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

