stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Tops $2,063.48

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $400.91 million and approximately $68,672.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $2,063.48 or 0.03528098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00070262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00290273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.52 or 0.00766867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,527.53 or 1.00069404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.23 or 0.00727050 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 194,289 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

