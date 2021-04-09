Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,792 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAWZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $72.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $80.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.