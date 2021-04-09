Stifel Financial Corp Buys 20,744 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 255,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

