Stifel Financial Corp Buys 6,898 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $1,894,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of H stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.39.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

