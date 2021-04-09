Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

NYSE CUBE opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.