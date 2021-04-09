Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $67.88 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $79.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.