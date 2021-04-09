Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 31,523 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 119.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,523 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

BBBY stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

