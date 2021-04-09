Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of NV5 Global worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.02. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

