Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,059 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.86% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.