Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MasTec by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MasTec by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MasTec by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,114,000 after buying an additional 540,467 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $99.99.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.