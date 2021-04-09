Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,667 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 549.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $14.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.