Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Raised to $77.00 at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.07. 18,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,080,541.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,895,044.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132 in the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.