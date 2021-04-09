Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $74.25

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.50 to $74.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Shares of ADC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,152. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

