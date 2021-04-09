Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $322.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $296.00 to $322.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.25.

Shares of MCO traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,373. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $227.75 and a 1-year high of $314.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.58.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Moody’s by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, TRB Advisors LP raised its stake in Moody’s by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

