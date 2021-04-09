Stipend Market Capitalization Hits $572,919.33 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $572,919.33 and approximately $1,102.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,566.51 or 1.00032151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00036314 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $267.92 or 0.00457611 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.98 or 0.00326203 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.57 or 0.00783249 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00105206 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004168 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

