Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 9th (CTG, CZFS, DEA, DPSGY, EDN, EGO, ENTG, EXFO, EXP, FBC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 9th:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Get Computer Task Group Incorporated alerts:

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $137.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $154.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.