Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 9th (AACAY, AIPUY, BDOUY, BIGC, CCL, CDAY, CGIFF, CIMDF, DAN, DLMAF)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 9th:

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to a positive rating. They currently have $64.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to a positive rating. Barclays PLC currently has $97.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $108.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $320.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $265.00.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Northcoast Research currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a sell rating to an underperform rating.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a sell rating to an underperform rating.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $280.00 price target on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to a positive rating. Barclays PLC currently has $425.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $468.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. Its operating segments consists of Basic Chemicals, Petrochemicals and Plastics, Information Technology related Chemicals, Health and Crop Sciences, Pharmaceuticals and Others. Basic Chemicals segment produces organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic fiber raw materials, methyl methacrylate products, alumina products, additives and dyestuffs. Petrochemicals and Plastics segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products. IT-Related Chemicals segment sells optical products, color filters, semiconductor processing materials, compound semiconductor materials and battery components. Health and Crop Sciences segment distributes fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, tropical infectious disease control materials and feed additives. Pharmaceuticals segment develops and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceutical and radiation therapy equipment. Others segment provides supply of electrical power and stea “

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

