Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Iovance Biotherapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 491 put options on the company. This is an increase of 761% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,582,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,330,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $31.31 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.