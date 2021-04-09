Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 5,244 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,161% compared to the typical daily volume of 416 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,216,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

