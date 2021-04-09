Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,403 call options on the company. This is an increase of 812% compared to the average volume of 373 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 883,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,744. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

